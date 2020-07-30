Israel gifts medical supplies to Province 2

KATHMANDU, JULY 29
In support of the Government of Nepal’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been worst hit by the pandemic.
The consignment was delivered to the ministry today.
The goods included 400 units of personal protective equipment, 1000 units of KN95 masks, 10,000 units of surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 500 litres of sanitiser.
Provincial Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah held a virtual meeting with Benny Omer, ambassador of Israel to Nepal and Tal Shvartsman, deputy chief of mission.
Accepting the gift of the people of Israel, Minister Sah said, “As we are battling with COVID-19 in Nepal, specially in Province 2 the support and solidarity from Israel at this challenging time is very much appreciable.
We hope of cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction response relief and rescue and post disaster livelihood in future.”
Ambassador Omer said, “The Embassy of Israel is happy to share humanitarian aid with the people of Nepal in the time of COV- ID-19 crisis as an act of solidarity between our two nations.
This year marks the 60th year of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship of Nepal and Israel and we are indeed honoured to continue the great tradition of cooperation during both peaceful and challenging times.”
