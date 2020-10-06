Joint meeting of Nepal-India security officials held

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BARA, OCTOBER 5

A joint meeting of security chiefs from districts of Nepal and India along the Nepal-India border was held in Kalaiya, Bara, today. The meeting dwelt on various issues and decided to control cross-border crime, maintain peace and security and check smuggling, among others.

The meeting decided to check smuggling of weapons across the border, and exchange information pertaining to crime control. The meeting decided to move ahead by exchanging information on smuggling and sharing practices in COVID control.

Similarly, Bihar Assembly elections are slated for October 28, September 3 and 7.

The meeting decided to seal the Indo-Nepal border for three days and halt people’s movement along the border.

Bara CDO Rudra Prasad Pandit said the decisions would be implemented on the basis of the mutual consensus and collaboration between the two sides. The joint district-level meeting of Nepal and India’s districts along the Nepal-India border takes place twice a year. This meeting was conducted as per the same provision.

Security chiefs from East Champaran and Western Champaran from the Indian side and CDOs and security chiefs from Nepal’s Bara, Parsa, Rautahat and Chitwan, districts from Nepali side participated in the meeting.

