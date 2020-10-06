Joint meeting of Nepal-India security officials held

BARA, OCTOBER 5
A joint meeting of security chiefs from districts of Nepal and India along the Nepal-India border was held in Kalaiya, Bara, today. The meeting dwelt on various issues and decided to control cross-border crime, maintain peace and security and check smuggling, among others.
The meeting decided to check smuggling of weapons across the border, and exchange information pertaining to crime control. The meeting decided to move ahead by exchanging information on smuggling and sharing practices in COVID control.
Similarly, Bihar Assembly elections are slated for October 28, September 3 and 7.
The meeting decided to seal the Indo-Nepal border for three days and halt people’s movement along the border.
Bara CDO Rudra Prasad Pandit said the decisions would be implemented on the basis of the mutual consensus and collaboration between the two sides. The joint district-level meeting of Nepal and India’s districts along the Nepal-India border takes place twice a year. This meeting was conducted as per the same provision.
Security chiefs from East Champaran and Western Champaran from the Indian side and CDOs and security chiefs from Nepal’s Bara, Parsa, Rautahat and Chitwan, districts from Nepali side participated in the meeting.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 A group of kids fly kites ahead of Dashain festival in the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Saturday. Pictures by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
RAMECHHAP, OCTOBER 4 Bodhichitta farmers in Ramechhap have been facing problems after Bodhichitta seeds could not be sold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis. Local farmers at Sunapati and Khandadevi rural municipalities carried out Bodhichitta farming. Bethan, Khaniyap Read More...
Passengers, drivers and their helpers were found not wearing mask, visor or gloves BAGLUNG, OCTOBER 4 Public vehicles here have been found flouting health and safety measures despite rapid increase in coronavirus cases across the country. A monitoring team comprising Transport Management Offi Read More...
ATHENS: Microsoft has announced plans to build three data centres in greater Athens, providing a badly needed investment of up to $1 billion to the Greek economy which has been hammered by the pandemic. The news was announced Monday by the U.S. tech giant and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and f Read More...
Boys from poor family get medical treatment with financial assistance from Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation BAJURA: Two sons of Raghu Sarki of Kolti in Budhinanda Municipality-2, Bajura district have returned home after receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu. Gobindra Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,440 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 89,263. Among the new cases, 1531 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 23,50 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nineteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Of the 19 people to have succumbed to the disease, five were women while 14 were men including a 3-ye Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,531 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Read Also: Nepal’s coronavirus tally nearing 90,000-mark, 2,440 new infections reported Monday Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,178 new infections today. Meanwhile, 103 ne Read More...