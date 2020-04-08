Journos not allowed to collect coronavirus news

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, April 7

Journalists in Dhankuta were prevented from collecting news about the distribution of personal protective equipment to health facilities today.

In view of the scheduled handover of PPEs by the Surya Bahadur Thapa Foundation at the district administration office today, a few pressmen were already on the precincts of the administration.

But not only were they evicted from the administration’s premises but police also held up other pressmen arriving at the DAO on the way itself.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Nepali Journalists has put out a statement protesting the administration’s act of violating people’s rights to information.

“Two journalists, who were on the premises of the administration, were evicted from there, while others were detained on the way, 800 metres away. This is against press freedom and spirit of democracy,” said FNJ Dhankuta Vice-chairperson Nagendra Rai.

While Chief District Officer Keshav Kumar Bimali couldn’t be reached for comment, SP Sudarshan Koirala said they had followed the order of the higher up.

FNJ Dhankuta chapter Vicechair Rai, Himalaya TV Dhankuta reporter Kabiraj Ghimire, Annapurna Post daily Dhankuta correspondent Hari Bahadur Lamjel, as well as this correspondent, had reached the administration to cover the news today.

