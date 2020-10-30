JSP Bara cadres stage demonstration against police administration

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: The cadres of Janata Samajwadi Party on Thursday staged a demonstration in Kalaiya Sub-metropolis against the shooting at Kawahigoth in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night.

A teenager was shot on his head while three police personnel were injured when locals backed the onion smugglers to encounter police prosecution. Police personnel fired 12 rounds of bullets into the air to take the situation under control.

The injured teenager has been identified as Rajan Yadav (14) of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables.

Clash ensued as locals started pelting stones at the police as the latter were detaining onion smugglers and taking control of contraband goods being smuggled, at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

The cadres in hundreds chanted slogans against police administration. They accused police of taking action unfairly. JSP-Bara has further demanded action against police personnel involved in the incident and free treatment of victim along with compensation. The party’s leaders expressed their views that police should have solved the issue peacefully.

Likewise, Nepali Congress, Bara has also issued a press statement demanding action against the guilty in the incident and compensation to the victim.

