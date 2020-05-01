Kapilvastu’s Yashodhara RM ward chair shot at, unharmed

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAPILVASTU: The chairman of Yashodhara Rural Municipality, Ward No. 8, came under gunfire in Kapilvastu district, last night.

Ward Chair Sahabuddin Musalman was unharmed in the incident.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Malla at Kapilvastu District Police Office (DPO), two unidentified persons fired four bullets at Musalman at his house in Khoriya Gaun, at around 1:00 am today. The ward chair had been sleeping when the guns were fired at him, Police said. However, none of the bullets hit Musalman.

The DSP said they have taken a local Pappu Musalman under control suspecting his involvement in the shooting incident.

According to locals, the Ward Chair and Pappu have dispute.

