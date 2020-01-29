KU lockout ends partially

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, January 28

The lockout of seven departments at Kathmandu University in Kavre’s Dhulikhel ended after 28 days, this morning.

According to KU School of Science Dean Prof Kanhaiya Jha, the padlocks of all seven departments, Office of the Controller of Examinations and the Administrative Building have been lifted following yesterday’s meeting at Baluwatar. Citing neglect by the university management in addressing their demands, KU Lecturers’ Association and KU Employee’s Association had jointly padlocked the office of vice-chancellor, registrar, dean offices, examination controller’s office, administrative office building and seven departments on December 1. Lockout of the offices of the vice-chancellor, registrar and dean, among othera, still stands.

During Monday’s meeting, Education Minister Girirajmani Pokharel had urged the agitating side to end the lockout, following which the lockout partially ended at 9:00am today. At the meeting, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who participated for about three hours, had challenged the lecturers to contest with him if they were to do politics.

Since the meeting didn’t resolve the issue, another special meeting has been scheduled for February 4. “As the KU administration prevented some of our representatives from participateing in the meeting and sent out even those who were attending the meeting, we haven’t lifted the padlock at some of the offices, in protest,” said KU Lecturers’ Association Chairperson Dr Bedmani Dahal, adding the lockout wouldn’t end until their concerns were addressed.

The two organisations have been agitating for long demanding amendment of KU rules, end of irregularities at the university, opportunities for professional development of teachers and staffers, improvement of academic quality and permanent status for temporary and contract-based teachers and staffers.

