KMC padlocked for a month

Kavre, March 10

All Nepal Free students’ Union aligned to the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has padlocked Kavre Multiple Campus at Budol of Banepa Municipality, Kavre, for the past one month.

The padlock has hit classes of Grades XI and XII hard.

The student union had locked the campus administration and account section. The union had locked the campus saying that eleventh and twelfth graders were not taught compulsory subjects but were made to participate in the examinations of other optional subjects.

The union had also locked the main gate of the campus,though it was opened after a four-member talks team formed by the campus met with the agitating students.

ANNFSU central member Shalikram Parajuli said that talks held between the two sides had ended inconclusively a fortnight ago. He warned that the campus would not be opened unless their demands were met.

Students were agitated after they came to know that they would not be eligible to study Computer Engineering in the bachelor’s level without Physics and Chemistry in plus-two level. The college had taught English and Nepali in place of Physics and Chemistry in the plus-two levels.

The union said it had locked the campus putting forth a charter of demands, including return of fees, compensation and resignation of the campus chief.

Campus Chief K G Baidar, however, expressed ignorance about the padlock at the campus. He claimed that classes of Grades XI and XII were run as per the curriculum. As many as 1,000 students are studying at the campus.

