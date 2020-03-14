Lack of passengers induces Nepal Airlines to cut flights

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the national flag-carrier, has cut down on its flights to various destinations after reduction in the number of passengers with increasing global fear of coronavirus.

In line with the new flight schedule of NAC, two daily flights in Kathmandu-Delhi-Kathmandu route will be brought down to just one flight a day, effective from March 15. The morning flight will be operated as before while the evening flight will be halted until further notice.

Likewise, regular flights to Bangalore on March 19 and March 31 have been cancelled while the flight to Mumbai every Friday will be suspended from March 15 to April 15, said NAC.

The Corporation’s flights to Bangkok on March 11 and March 25 and to Hong Kong on March 19 and March 26 have also been cancelled.

Issuing a press statement, NAC had already cancelled Kathmandu-Doha flight effective from March 10 until further notice.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier has stated that those who have already paid for the tickets of the aforementioned flights will get full refund and no charges will be applied for one-time change of flight dates.

