Lalita Niwas land grab accused booked for forgery

Kathmandu, February 16

Lalita Niwas land grab case accused should brace for more legal trouble as the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police has started its investigation against them under anti-fraud and forgery laws.

CIB’s probe started after Samarjung Company filed a first information report accusing them of committing forgery and fraud.

CIB Director DIG Niraj Bahadur Shahi said Samarjung Company filed an FIR against all the defendants of the Lalita Niwas land grab case on Friday, accusing them of forgery and fraud and the CIB had already started its investigation in the case.

The anti-graft body had recently filed charge sheet against 175 individuals accusing them of illegally registering more than 284 ropanis of government and guthi (trust) land at Lalita Niwas in Baluwatar in the names of individuals abusing their authority. The CIAA also accused defendants of creating fictitious land tenants to enable them to claim government land.

