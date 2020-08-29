Land worth millions of rupees returned to govt in Siraha

Himalayan News Service

SIRAHA, AUGUST 28

Public property worth millions of rupees grabbed by land mafia has been returned to the government in Siraha.

Two bigha seven kattha and 15 dhur land along the East-West Highway featuring in the national forest area in Siraha’s Golbazar Municipality-9, has now been returned to the government following scraping of the land ownership certificate issued fraudulently in the name of a person by the Squatters Problem Settlement Commission.

Two years ago, the locals had driven away land mafia upon seeing them clearing part of the forest area by using an excavator.

“A case was filed two years ago seeking return of the land under the government ownership. It has now been returned to the government ownership following the recent verdict of the Siraha District Court and the decision of Division Forest Office, Siraha,” said Chief District Officer Pradipraj Kanel.

Years ago, the squatters’ commission had got the chunk of the national forest registered in the name of Fauj Bahadur Bhatta of Gol Bazaar-4. Then, three years later the land was transferred in the names of Bina Kumari Chaudhary of Dhangadhi and Anitadevi Sah of Siraha. Bhatta, however, disavowed any knowledge about how the land came under his ownership.

