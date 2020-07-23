Landslide claims one in Jhapa

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA, JULY 22

One person died in a landslide in Buddhashanti Rural Municipality, Jhapa, last night.

According to District Police Office spokesperson DSP Rakesh Thapa, fifteen-year-old Bibek Darnal of Magurmadi, Mechinagar, died when a landslide struck the house of Tej Kumar Baraili in Motidanda of Buddhashanti last night.

Three persons inside the house — Tilmaya, 77, Kalpana, 21, and Pushtina,19, were injured. The deceased was a guest at Tej Bahadur’s house on the night of the incident.

Following the landslide, a police team from Budhabare Area Police Office had reached the site and extracted Darnal’s body from the landslide debris. The body has been sent to Mechi Zonal Hospital.

While Baraili’s house was completely destroyed in the landslide, two families of other nearby homes were rescued and shifted to a local church in view of the risk, said the district police office.

