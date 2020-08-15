KATHMANDU: Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Friday visited the landslide hit Lidi settlement in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchok district.
The Home Minister after conducting an on-site inspection of the disaster hit area has assured that the residents of Lidi would be shifted to a safer location.
Minister Thapa, at the same time, claimed that there could have been much more substantial damages in the incident but they were fortunately averted due to pre-preparedness.
Authorities have, meanwhile, expedited rescue works while providing relief to the survivors.
A landslip hit Lidi early on Thursday morning, many are still missing in which. Eleven bodies have been recovered.
“The process to relocate the settlement to an appropriate location will begin soon after the rescue and relief work is completed,” the home minister said.
