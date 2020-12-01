Leaders opposed to PM want him to quit

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, who is close to Dahal, today said at a public forum in Rolpa district that second generation leaders of the party were ready to lead the government and the party if the two co-chairpersons stepped down from the party leadership.

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s argument that he was ready to hand over party leadership to second generation leaders and wondered whether other top leaders were ready for the same.

Pun told THT that if the PM wanted to quit the leadership of the government and the party he should do so immediately to make his statement meaningful.

Talking in the same vein, NCP Standing Committee member Yubaraj Gyawali, who is close to senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, said if the PM was ready to hand over the leadership to second generation leaders, he should quit the post of PM and co-chairperson immediately.

The PM has said that he would not vie for premiership after his five-year term in the government ends. He has also said that he would not contest top party post from the next General Convention.

Gyawali said the PM was not prepared to quit the leadership but was telling future leaders not to vie for party leadership. “If Oli really means what he says, he must step down as prime minister and party co-chair today itself,” he added.

He said the General Convention would elect the new leader and party leaders were free to contest.

He added that the PM could not dictate a decision that should be taken by the Central Committee. “Only the Central Committee of our party can decide who gets to be the prime minister or party chairperson if the seats fall vacant in the middle of the term,” he added.

Gyawali said the PM’s argument that things should not be settled on the basis of majority in committees of the party was a violation of democratic norms and values.

“How can Oli, who accepts elections, not respect majority opinion?” he asked.

A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

