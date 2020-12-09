Livestock insurance programme to save snow leopard

DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti.
It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry.
According to the Park, the programme has been implemented to conserve snow leopard by lessening the harm inflicted upon domestic animals by wildlife, including snow leopard and wolf.
A four-day training was imparted to farmers at Dunai to make clear the concept of livestock insurance among local farmers, animal husbandry being their main source of income.
Officiating Chief Conservation Officer at the Park Sarojmani Poudel said that the programme has been implemented for the first time to save the snow leopard as Shey-Phoksundo National Park is the animal’s habitat.
The main objective of the programme is to prevent farmers from killing wild animals because they inflict injuries to domestic animals like yak, sheep of farmers involved in commercial animal husbandry, according to the Park.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 594 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday Till date, 1,799,686 tes Read More...
Britain begins vaccinating population with Pfizer/BioNTech shot Grandma is first to receive shot: 'I can finally see my family' Coronavirus not defeated yet, PM Johnson cautions A test case for the world; vaccine must be stored at -70C Two other vaccines have also reported successful Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he is not contemplating losing his job if his side fail to progress from the Champions League group stage. The 13-time European champions, who have never failed to make it out of the groups, host Group B leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wed Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has hailed his crop of youngsters for seizing their opportunities in recent weeks and helping the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury. Goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The reconstruction process of quake-damaged Rato Machchhindranath temple at Bungamati of Lalitpur district has been impeded due to lack of timber to rebuild the temple to the God of Rain and Harvest. According to Rato Machchhindranath Temple Consumer Committee Chairperson Amir Shakya, Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Opposition parties told Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the all-party meeting today that the recent outburst of anger against the government on the streets across the country was a manifestation of people’s frustration with the government. Joint General Secretary of the Read More...
BARCELONA: Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday. It was Ronaldo's first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 and it did not take long for the forward Read More...
DHARAN, DECEMBER 8 Cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal today killed a school principal after abducting him from Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang. The body of 54-year-old Rajendra Shrestha, principal of Saraswoti Preliminary School in Miklajung, was found in a fore Read More...