Livestock insurance programme to save snow leopard

DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti.

It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry.

According to the Park, the programme has been implemented to conserve snow leopard by lessening the harm inflicted upon domestic animals by wildlife, including snow leopard and wolf.

A four-day training was imparted to farmers at Dunai to make clear the concept of livestock insurance among local farmers, animal husbandry being their main source of income.

Officiating Chief Conservation Officer at the Park Sarojmani Poudel said that the programme has been implemented for the first time to save the snow leopard as Shey-Phoksundo National Park is the animal’s habitat.

The main objective of the programme is to prevent farmers from killing wild animals because they inflict injuries to domestic animals like yak, sheep of farmers involved in commercial animal husbandry, according to the Park.

