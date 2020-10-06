Local levels make expense details public

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 5

Local levels in Kavre have made their expense details for coronavirus control and management public recently.

Of the thirteen local levels in the district, some have made their expense details till June-July public, while some have made public the expenses on different dates.

As per details, local levels have spent 75,822,267 on coronavirus control and management.

The local levels said that the amount spent on local level quarantine facilities, food, medicines, equipment, insurance for elderly people, Dalits, disabled people, teacher-student corona insurance, allowance to staff deployed in quarantine facilities, health materials and relief distribution, among others, were made public.

As per the expense details, some local levels have also offered Rs 500,000 each to Dhulikhel Municipality to keep the returnees from abroad in quarantine facilities operated by the municipality.

Different local levels in the district informed that they had spent the amount under different titles on different dates.

Most of local levels in the district have also made their expense details public through a website.

