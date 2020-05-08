Local levels to deploy security personnel at border points

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, May 7

The home ministry directed local levels to deploy security personnel at every five kilometres distance on the border after security personnel were attacked in the border areas of Jhapa.

District Security Committee is preparing to patrol border areas after the lockdown was violated and on-duty security personnel were attacked.

The local levels are preparing to deploy volunteers to prevent people’s movement in the border areas. The security committee meeting decided to exchange information and cooperation among security departments.

Preparation is under way to deploy Armed Police Force on the border for security.

People’s movement had been completely stopped on the Nepal-India border after the nationwide lockdown. But thousands of people entered the country violating government regulations.

Indian citizens even tried to attack security personnel after the APF team prevented them from entering the country at Jhapa Rural Municipality on Monday evening. Police had to open fire in the air after Indian citizens tried to attack the police team with domestic weapons the same day.

A section of the border area — 144 kilometres — connected with India has been closed.

Jhapa Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadaur Ranamagar said that they were thinking of increasing army patrolling along the border areas.

Ranamagar further added that the border points had not been completely closed even though additional security personnel were deployed

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 8, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook