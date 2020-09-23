Local reps accused of embezzling fund

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











INARUWA, SEPTEMBER 22

Flood and cold wave survivors in Jalpapur of Inaruwa, Sunsari, have accused local representatives of embezzling the fund provided to them as relief grant.

Sunsari District Administration Office, in fiscal year 2017- 18 had released Rs 750,000 for survivors of flood and cold wave to be distributed as relief materials. Each flood-hit family ought to receive Rs 25,000.

The survivors said local representatives had distributed the amount to those who were aware of the relief grant. A majority of victims were still unable to get the relief grant due to lapses on the part of local representatives.

One of the flood victims Tahir Miya said that although Rs 25,000 was released in his name as relief grant, he had not got the amount yet. He assumed that local representatives might have fudged the papers or forged signature to keep that money with themselves.

Another victim, Mustakim Miya, also claimed that his signature might have been forged and the money might have gone into the pockets of local representatives instead of his bank account.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook