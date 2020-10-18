Local youth leader Baniya selected as a youth delegate for the 2020 YOUNGA Forum

KATHMANDU: Local youth leader Nishchal Baniya has been selected to represent Bagmati UNESCO Club for the inaugural YOUNGA Forum, organised by BridgingTheGap Ventures on October 24.
YOUNGA Forum, the first-of-its-kind virtual global youth takeover of the United Nations, is focused on a central theme for 2020—the future youth want, the action we need.
Using VR and XR technologies, YOUNGA will connect 1,500 Youth Delegates with top-level decision-makers and influencers to co-create solutions to global challenges like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Speakers include senior leaders from the World Health Organization, UN Foundation, UNAIDS, The World Bank Group, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and a variety of celebrity mentors.
According to the statement issued by BridgingTheGap, YOUNGA Youth Delegates have the important role to represent the voice of young people—along with their region—in key dialogues and interactive sessions. They receive access to a free, bespoke four-week program throughout October including 36 hours of top-notch leadership and advocacy training, along with curated career advancement and networking opportunities. Programming focuses on five thematic tracks that align with youth priorities and UN75 topics: Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice.
On October 24, the hopes, concerns and ideas of young people for the future identified by Youth Delegates will be presented to world leaders through the 2020 YOUNGA online broadcast and a world-first virtual reality event alongside the commemoration of 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the statement further adds.
YOUNGA was conceptualized upon the belief that the passion, experience and perspectives young people like [name] bring to discussions about global problems proves they are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the leaders of today.
BridgingTheGap Ventures connects emerging young talent with decision-makers—from business, government and community sectors—to build their careers and solve community challenges.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season as he fired his side to a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Sterling slotted home in the 23rd minute after a Phil Foden shot was parried out by visiting ke Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines. Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 At a time when the country’s economy is facing the devastating impact of COVID-19, federal lawmakers received Dashain allowance equal to one month’s salary. Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Rojnath Pandey said lawmakers received festival allowance as per th Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 17 A Raute girl reached Dhangadi in search of college to study law after she passed School Education Examination. Eighteen-year-old Debu Kumari Raut had passed SEE from Bhageshwor Secondary School of Dadeldhura this year. Raut said the laws made for conservation of Rau Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape. Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rura Read More...
Bruno Fernandes made amends for a missed penalty with a late strike as Manchester United thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday to collect their second Premier League win of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got off to the worst possible start when the ball deflected off Luke Shaw fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country. The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, has started receiving complaints through email, avoiding the need to visit the police office. Anyone can now file complaints on cybercrime by sending an email at cyberbureau@ nepalpolice.gov.np. The email requires a copy of a Read More...