Local youth leader Baniya selected as a youth delegate for the 2020 YOUNGA Forum

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Local youth leader Nishchal Baniya has been selected to represent Bagmati UNESCO Club for the inaugural YOUNGA Forum, organised by BridgingTheGap Ventures on October 24.

YOUNGA Forum, the first-of-its-kind virtual global youth takeover of the United Nations, is focused on a central theme for 2020—the future youth want, the action we need.

Using VR and XR technologies, YOUNGA will connect 1,500 Youth Delegates with top-level decision-makers and influencers to co-create solutions to global challenges like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speakers include senior leaders from the World Health Organization, UN Foundation, UNAIDS, The World Bank Group, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and a variety of celebrity mentors.

According to the statement issued by BridgingTheGap, YOUNGA Youth Delegates have the important role to represent the voice of young people—along with their region—in key dialogues and interactive sessions. They receive access to a free, bespoke four-week program throughout October including 36 hours of top-notch leadership and advocacy training, along with curated career advancement and networking opportunities. Programming focuses on five thematic tracks that align with youth priorities and UN75 topics: Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice.

On October 24, the hopes, concerns and ideas of young people for the future identified by Youth Delegates will be presented to world leaders through the 2020 YOUNGA online broadcast and a world-first virtual reality event alongside the commemoration of 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the statement further adds.

YOUNGA was conceptualized upon the belief that the passion, experience and perspectives young people like [name] bring to discussions about global problems proves they are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the leaders of today.

BridgingTheGap Ventures connects emerging young talent with decision-makers—from business, government and community sectors—to build their careers and solve community challenges.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook