Locals elated with new Nepal Television channel NTV Itahari

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Itahari, January 30

Nepal Television has launched a new channel, NTV Itahari, from its office at Bajaraha, Itahari, elating people of Province 1.

Nepal Television Chairman Dr Mahendra Bista informed NTV Itahari was not state-level broadcasting but an independent channel in itself. “NTV Itahari will have its own programmes and presenters,” Bista told the media here, adding, “It will be broadcast through satellite, terrestrial and cable throughout Nepal and 146 countries in full HD.”

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to officially launch the NTV Itahari Channel via video conference tomorrow.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Banskota, Chief Minister of Province 1 Sherdhan Rai, lawmakers, and people’s representatives at the local level will be present at the formal inaugural of NTV Itahari here tomorrow.

Media persons and poets expressed happiness at this devlopment and hoped of a thriving media atmosphere in Itahari city. “Itahari was almost unheard of by the central government while announcing the provisional provincial capital despite the demand. But the launch of the new channel by NTV has kindled hope that Itahari will become the media capital of Province 1,” observed popular poet Badri Bhikhari.

Theatre activist from Itahari, Sonu Jayanti, echoed similar hope, “Itahari has been brought to the limelight with the beginning of NTV Itahari Channel.”

NTV, formally established on 30 January 1985, has launched five channels so far.

NTV Itahari has set up its permanent infrastructure including a three-storey building with two separate studios.

The building was constructed in 10 kattha land donated by late Julmidevi Tharu on 21 January 1999.

Chairman Bista added that NTV Itahari Channel was a project of around Rs 250 million.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook