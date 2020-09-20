Locals fear inundation in Saptari

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 19

As many as 250 families have been living in fear after the authorities concerned did not pay attention to repair the embankment destroyed by the flood in Balan River in Bihul Rural Municipality of Saptari.

The families in wards 1, 2 and 4 of the rural municipality face the risk of inundation after the flood destroyed the dam in the river two month ago.

The flood on July 23, had damaged around eight metres long dam. The locals demanded to repair the damaged dam as soon as possible. They complained that leaders of political parties have also paid no attention to the threat facing the villagers.

They said they spent many sleepless nights with the fear that flood in the river might enter into human settlement.

Chairman Dayannanda Goit of the rural municipality said the locals have been facing a huge loss due to the flood in the river every year. He said they could not build a strong dam due to the lack of necessary funds.

