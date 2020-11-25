Locals protest minor’s rape, murder

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 24
Police opened fire on irate locals, who were protesting against the rape and subsequent murder of a minor girl from Shuvam Basti of Mahottari in Bardibas today.
Sahid Alam’s six-year-old daughter was raped and subsequently murdered.
The body was found inside a sack near the house last night.
Arun Kumar Sah, 25, of Gaushala Municipality has admitted that he raped and killed the minor. He is in police custody.
Irate locals vandalised Sah’s house at Bardibas and set it ablaze.
A fire engine could not put out the fire as locals blocked it from reaching the site.
Personnel of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force had put in a lot of efforts to clear the road for the fire engine. As locals pelted stones at police personnel, police had to open fire on protesters, said Province Police Office, Janakpur.
Three protesters were injured in the firing. Sanjay Neupane, Shyam Karki and another person whose identity is yet to be established were injured in the incident. Sanjay has received deep injury on his thigh while Karki’s head has been fractured.
Preparations were under way to send Sanjay outside the district for further treatment after he could not be treated at Pinnacle Hospital.
Locals kept the minor’s body at Bardibas Chowk and staged the protest from early morning. Police had used force to clear the highway.
Police had fired dozens of tear gas shells after locals vandalised the murder-accused’s house. Protesters blocked the East-West Highway and staged protest against the rape and murder of the minor girl.
A version of this article appears in print on November 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
The new provision in the ordinance will discourage village leaders from settling rape cases outside the court of law The council of ministers on Sunday took the decision to issue an ordinance by making amendments to three laws related to Criminal Code-2074, the Act related to Senior Citizens-2063 a Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, NOVEMBER 23 Stakeholders today demanded that restrictions imposed along the Nepal-India border be eased to facilitate people’s movement, in Rajbiraj, Saptari. Speaking at an interaction held by District Coordination Committee Saptari in Rajbiraj, Nepal-India Youth Friendly Asso Read More...
UDAYAPUR, NOVEMBER 23 The under-construction bridge over the Triyuga River is yet to be completed due to inordinate delay and negligence on the part of contractors. The construction work has not gained momentum even though the deadline was extended for the sixth time. The contractor has no Read More...
RAMECHHAP, NOVEMBER 23 Tourists have started thronging the Sailung area of Ramechhap of late. Domestic and international tourists have reached the area to enjoy the view of the sunrise and mountain ranges, among others. Tourists were spotted observing the natural beauty at Sayathumka, Sange Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 There has been excess liquidity in the banking sector in the country for the past several months due to the decline in demand for loans. Liquidity in banks started to increase since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown in March. In fact, the amount of excess liqui Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned authorities to meet the target of revenue collection mentioned in the budget speech of the current fiscal year. Speaking at a programme organised today which had participation of secretaries of the Ministry Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Almost two weeks after the Cabinet decided to purchase fertilisers from Bangladesh, the Agriculture Inputs Company Ltd (AICL) has received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to begin the procedure for the same. Earlier, during a bilateral Read More...
SAO PAULO: Brazil has gathered enough infection data from a late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and expects to have interim results on its efficiency in early December, trial organizers said on Monday. Dimas Covas, director of Butantan bio Read More...