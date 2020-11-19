Lumbini opens doors to tourists

Himalayan News Service

BHAIRAHAWA, NOVEMBER 18

After being closed down for seven months due to the pandemic, Lumbini, a major tourist destination, has opened its doors to tourists from today.

Lumbini Development Fund Member Secretary Sanuraja Shakya said that they had opened the tourist destination following the government decision to open tourist destinations by adopting health measures.

The LDF has urged both foreign and domestic tourists to don masks compulsorily while entering the sacred site. Lumbini was beautified during the lockdown to lure the tourists. Tourists will not be allowed to enter Maya Devi temple, but they can stroll and observe the Ashok pillar, Puskarini Pond and Shanti garden, among other sites.

All tourists entering Maya Devi temple premises will have to wear masks and everyone’s temperature will be recorded before they are allowed to see around, said LDF Chief Officer Gyanin Rai. LDF Vice-chair Abadesh Kumar Tripathi said that his office had expedited beautification and clean-up programme during the lockdown.

Lumbini Development Fund has planted trees around Maya Devi temple and repaired the archaeologically significant structures.

