Lumbini opens doors to tourists

BHAIRAHAWA, NOVEMBER 18
After being closed down for seven months due to the pandemic, Lumbini, a major tourist destination, has opened its doors to tourists from today.
Lumbini Development Fund Member Secretary Sanuraja Shakya said that they had opened the tourist destination following the government decision to open tourist destinations by adopting health measures.
The LDF has urged both foreign and domestic tourists to don masks compulsorily while entering the sacred site. Lumbini was beautified during the lockdown to lure the tourists. Tourists will not be allowed to enter Maya Devi temple, but they can stroll and observe the Ashok pillar, Puskarini Pond and Shanti garden, among other sites.
All tourists entering Maya Devi temple premises will have to wear masks and everyone’s temperature will be recorded before they are allowed to see around, said LDF Chief Officer Gyanin Rai. LDF Vice-chair Abadesh Kumar Tripathi said that his office had expedited beautification and clean-up programme during the lockdown.
Lumbini Development Fund has planted trees around Maya Devi temple and repaired the archaeologically significant structures.
A version of this article appears in print on November 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r Read More...
LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,623,754 t Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year. The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the test side after recording match figures of 3/172 a Read More...
BERLIN: Germany, planning to have an overhauled and tournament-ready team at next year's European soccer championships, are running out of time, with coach Joachim Loew's changes so far failing to deliver. A 6-0 demolition by Spain on Tuesday was their heaviest defeat in almost 90 years and only Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who unsuccessfully tried to postpone today’s scheduled meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat, eventually attended the meeting as the rival faction led by Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal went ahead with its plan and held the meeti Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 The Office of the Attorney General and Nepal Police have expressed commitment to strengthen their relationship for effective crime investigation and prosecution in a bid to bring to book the guilty and deliver justice to victims. In a recent webinar organised to discuss Read More...