Man admits to burning alive those injured in 2008 blast

RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 4
Bardi Sahani, chief mason at the infamous brick kiln in Rautahat, has admitted to packing those injured in the 2008 Rautahat blast in sacks and burning them alive in the brick kiln.
A joint police team deployed from Bara Police Office and Province 2 Police Office had nabbed Sahani, an accused in the blast and subsequent killings, from Nepal-India border in Badki Bankul area yesterday.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Dhirendra Pratap Singh said Rautahat District Police Office recorded Sahani’s statements and he admitted to his crime. Quoting Sahani, police said he denied any involvement in the blast but admitted to his role in burning the dead and injured in the brick kiln. According to police, Sahani alleged that some bodies were brought to the kiln by Nepali Congress leader Aftab Alam and his younger brother Mohammad Mahtab Alam.
Shree Narayan Singh, whose son was killed in the explosion, had filed a murder case against 11 people, including Aftab Alam. Police had arrested Alam on 13 October 2019 on the basis of the case filed by Narayan. Alam was recently shifted to the central jail in Kathmandu from Gaur prison.
At least two people were killed in the blast in Fradahawa, Rajpur, on 9 April 2008 “targeting the Constituent Assembly elections”. According to eyewitness statements, about two dozen people were injured in the explosion.
Alam faces charges of burning the injured alive in a brick kiln “to destroy the evidence”.
A version of this article appears in print on October 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
