Man held for raping, robbing 72-year-old woman in Panchthar

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A man has been arrested on the charge of raping and robbing an elderly woman in Hilihang-7 of Panchthar district, on Sunday, police said.

After the incident, the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the DPO. Subsequently, police took the alleged suspect 28-year-old Maan Kumar Yongan Tamang in custody.

According to DPO Communication Office Raman Aryal, the alleged suspect sexually assaulted septuagenarian, manhandled her before making away with cash and antics coin on Friday.

Meanwhile, police are preparing to file a rape, robbery case against Tamang.

