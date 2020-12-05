Man goes missing from home in Bara; family alleges kidnapping

BARA: A man has gone missing from his home in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City-18 of Bara district since Friday night.
Jhalak Bahadur Paudel (49) of Kusmadi in Jitpur Simara had woken up at night and gone to the toilet outside but did not return. His family members have alleged that he may have been kidnapped.
Jhalak’s son Bishal Paudel said, when he did not see his father on his bed in the morning, he rang his phone. He was shocked when he heard a stranger answering his father’s phone and tell him that Jhalak was kidnapped. Subsequently, Bishal lodged a complaint of kidnapping at Jaitapur-based police post.
Jhalak’s daughter Roma Paudel also informed that when she phoned her father, he told her crying that he was kidnapped. Further, according to Roma, he told her over the phone that an unidentified person covered his eyes and mouth before taking him away on a motorcycle. Jhalak also informed his daughter that he had no idea where he was and that they were going to kill him. Roma has recorded the phone conversation with her father.
Roma said, she could not figure out who could have taken her father — who had no other business except farming — away forcefully.
Jhalak’s wife Sita went on to state that she assumed the kidnappers were going to sell her husband’s kidney.
Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra at Bara District Police Office said that he has been informed about the incident. He also informed that a team of security personnel have been mobilised to investigate the case and search for the man who has gone missing.
