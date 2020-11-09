Market in border area bustling

DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 8
The movement of people has increased in the market of the border area at Kailari Rural Municipality, Kailali.
People have been reaching the Indian market near the rural municipality despite the fact that the government has tightened movement to stem the coronavirus spread. People have been entering the market freely to purchase things as the second largest festival Tihar is just around the corner.
Locals at Mohanpur and Shivaratnapur, among other places, have been entering the market on the Indian side to buy goods for Tihar.
Locals of Kailari Rural Municipality said people’s movement had increased for the last three days. They said that both Indian and Nepali citizens had reached the market and buy things.
People from the Nepal side bought materials for daily use, equipment among other items from the nearby market.
Some locals expressed showed concern that coronavirus could spread due to this reason. They said that the Border Out Post of Armed Police Force at the rural municipality had not paid any attention to the need to control people’s movement.
The locals said that people had been walking about freely in front of the police.
Meanwhile, Kailali Chief District Officer Yagya Raj Bohora said security would be tightened in the area soon. He said his office had instructed the police administration to control unnecessary movement of people in the border area.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
