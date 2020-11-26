Medicine crunch hits Damauli Hospital

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 25

Medicine crunch has hit Damauli Hospital hard for the last many days in Tanahun.

The hospital could not provide even basic medicines.

The patients could not get the service they had expected from the one and only government hospital in district headquarters. The patients are compelled to go to Pokhara, Kathmandu and Chitwan-based health facilities due to lack of facility in Damauli Hospital.

Patients complained that they could not even get paracetamol and oral rehydrating solution in the hospital.

Patients from poor families have been facing problems and are compelled to go private clinics.

People with health insurance became aggressive when even easily available medicines were not provided in the hospital. The patients could not get medicines due to sheer negligence on the part of the hospital administration. Madhu Maya Ranabhat, a Byas Municipality local, who had insured her health, complained that she did not get the medicines.

“Earlier, we got medicines easily, but could not get medicines for blood pressure and diabetes, among others, nowadays,” she said.

Assistant Health Worker Anita Thapa, at the pharmacy in the hospital, said medicines were not available for the last six months. She said the health facility lacked even paracetamol and oral rehydration solution. “The patients have become more aggressive as medicines were not available,” she added.

Thapa said patients had been facing problems due to unavailability of medicines that have to be taken on a regular basis.

