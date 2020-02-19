Gyawali, Momen hold bilateral talks

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 18

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh, today held delegation-level bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen at the state guest house in Dhaka.

During talks, the ministers comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged substantive views on further expanding and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Expansion of two-way trade through removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplification of administrative procedures, facilitating measures at the border point, development of multi-modal connectivity networks, improved transit facilities and promotion of investment; collaboration in promoting tourism, enhancement of cooperation in energy sector, promotion of cultural cooperation and furthering cooperation in education sector were the main subjects discussed. The two ministers also exchanged views on cooperation on regional and global issues of common interests, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides underlined the importance of revitalizing all mechanisms to advance bilateral cooperation and partnership. The meeting also underscored the importance of exchanging high level visits. The Bangladeshi side expressed hope that high level visit from Nepal would take place in the near future, adds the statement. The two foreign ministers jointly addressed the media highlighting the major outcomes of bilateral talks.

After talks, the foreign minister of Bangladesh hosted a luncheon in honour of the foreign minister of Nepal and the accompanying delegation at the State Guest House Padma.

In the afternoon, Foreign Minister Gyawali delivered a keynote speech on the theme ‘Bangladesh- Nepal Relations: Prospects for Sub-regional Cooperation’ organised by the Bangladesh Institute for International and Strategic Studies. The programme was attended by government officials, ambassadors, think tanks, academia, researchers and journalists, among others.

Late in the afternoon, Foreign Minister Gyawali paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. The president recalled his visit to Nepal in November last year and expressed his desire to welcome President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to Bangladesh. Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Gyawali visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmundi, Dhaka, and paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Gyawali is scheduled to return tomorrow.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook