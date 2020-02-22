Minister inspects road construction in Jajarkot

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Jajarkot, February 21

Minister of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet inspected the Mid-Hill Highway in Jajarkot district today.

He made an on-site inspection of the highway from Chhedachaur in the western part of the district up to Dashera of Chhedagad Municipality. The minister also inspected Jajarkot-Jumla road.

Road construction and electrification were his slogans during last general election. He was elected a member of the House of Representatives, of the federal Parliament from Jajarkot.

Construction work of the Mid-Hill Highway has been intensified in Jajarkot district. Minister Basnet has been observing the construction work.

On the occasion of the minister’s inspection, locals urged him to pay attention to the quality of works

and to take initiatives for expediting black-topping the gravel road. Accompanying the minister in the inspection visit were lawmaker and former minister Satya Pahadi, National Assembly member Bhairab Sundar Shrestha and Provincial Assembly member Karabir Shahi, among other leaders.

Chief District Officer Janak Raj Panta is also among the chiefs of most of the district-based government offices mobilised for monitoring the construction of the road.

Minister Basnet on the occasion instructed government bodies to pay attention to the development of the district as well as to promptly respond to the locals’ grievances.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook