KATHMANDU: As many as 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 tally has now reached 1,811.

Earlier today, during the Ministry’s regular media briefing, 226 new cases of coronavirus-infection had been confirmed, leading to a total of 1,798 cases across the country.

On Monday, the country’s highest single-day cases crossed 200 for the first time.

