Nepal’s single day total crosses 200 for the first time, tally soars to 1,798

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 226 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 1,798.
Of the newly infected, 213 are males while 13 females.
Among them, 41 people are from Dailekh district, 40 from Kapilvastu, 38 from Sarlahi, 19 from Jumla, 18 from Rautahat, 14 from Kailali, 10 from Salyan, nine from Dang, seven each from Banke and Dhanusha, five each from Siraha and Surkhet, three from Nawalparasi, two each from Jhapa and Mahottari, one each from Achham, Baitadi, Doti, Kanchanpur, Makawanpur, and Udayapur districts.
As of today, 59 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 168 cases have been detected in nine districts of Province 1; 694 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 46 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.
Likewise, 26 cases have been reported in six districts of Gandaki Province; 621 cases in 10 districts of Province 5; 198 cases in five districts of Karnali Province; and 45 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.
With this, as of today, 1,667 males and 131 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.
Meanwhile, one new recovery has been reported taking the total number of recoveries to 221.
