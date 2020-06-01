VIDEO: Total COVID-19 count reaches 1,798 with 226 new cases today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.

The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,798 with 226 new cases, today. With this, 1,667 males and 131 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

Watch the video here:

READ HERE: Nepal’s single day total crosses 200 for the first time, tally soars to 1,798

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook