MoFAGA fiat to facilitate implementation of CCMC decisions

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 21

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has written to local levels directing them to facilitate implementation of June 19 decisions of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre.

CCMC had made an 11-point decision for prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection. As per MoFAGA’s decisions, concerned provincial governments will improve condition of quarantine facilities while carrying out monitoring on a regular basis.

Ministry of Health and Population has been entrusted with the task of conducting tests on coronavirus suspects.

Provincial governments will also establish and operate isolation centres in line with the recently issued guidelines.

As per the decisions the government is set to increase the capacity of existing laboratories and establish new ones at provincial levels for widening the test coverage.

MoHP will make necessary arrangement for smooth delivery of regular medical services for women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons and other needy persons, who have been deprived of basic health services.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook