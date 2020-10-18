Monsoon finally withdraws after a delay of 23 days

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17
This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country.
The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special weather bulletin that the summer monsoon withdrew from the Nepal yesterday.
The normal date of withdrawal of monsoon from Nepal is September 23. This year’s monsoon retreat was delayed by 23 days due to the effects of low-pressure areas. According to statistics of the MFD, Kathmandu valley received a total 1,082.9mm rain this summer monsoon from June to mid-October. June, July, August, September and the period until mid-October recorded 211.1 mm, 340.6mm, 333.6mm, 185.8mm and 11.8mm rain, respectively.
Monsoon withdrawal starts from the western parts of the country and westerly winds replace easterly winds. When there is considerable reduction in moisture content as shown by satellite images and no possibility of rainfall continuously for three days in a row, it can be termed as the sign of monsoon withdrawal.
In Nepal, monsoon generally remains active for 105 days. This year monsoon had an extended stay. Nepal recorded the longest monsoon in the year 2008. That year, the monsoon stayed in the country for 130 days. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the delay in monsoon retreat has been blamed on depression over the Bay of Bengal.
A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country. In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agricu Read More...
LONDON: It was a moment of magnificence Tottenham had become accustomed to seeing Gareth Bale produce: A shot unleashed from 25 yards, curling into the top corner of the net. As so often, Bale was Tottenham's savior on May 19, 2013. But the match-winner against Sunderland wasn't enough to squeeze Read More...
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,167 additional coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 129,304. There are currently 38,737 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,715 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the coun Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Police in Parsa district today raided an apartment in Birgunj Metropolitan City-6 and seized about 22 and a half kilograms of gold. A team of security personnel deployed from Parsa District Police Office (DPO) under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Panta raided Ganesh A Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health reported 12 additional fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll advanced to 727. It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,746 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the additional cases within the valley, 1,451 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 152 and 143 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhakt Read More...