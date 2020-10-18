Monsoon finally withdraws after a delay of 23 days

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17

This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special weather bulletin that the summer monsoon withdrew from the Nepal yesterday.

The normal date of withdrawal of monsoon from Nepal is September 23. This year’s monsoon retreat was delayed by 23 days due to the effects of low-pressure areas. According to statistics of the MFD, Kathmandu valley received a total 1,082.9mm rain this summer monsoon from June to mid-October. June, July, August, September and the period until mid-October recorded 211.1 mm, 340.6mm, 333.6mm, 185.8mm and 11.8mm rain, respectively.

Monsoon withdrawal starts from the western parts of the country and westerly winds replace easterly winds. When there is considerable reduction in moisture content as shown by satellite images and no possibility of rainfall continuously for three days in a row, it can be termed as the sign of monsoon withdrawal.

In Nepal, monsoon generally remains active for 105 days. This year monsoon had an extended stay. Nepal recorded the longest monsoon in the year 2008. That year, the monsoon stayed in the country for 130 days. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the delay in monsoon retreat has been blamed on depression over the Bay of Bengal.

