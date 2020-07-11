Monsoon most active now, rainfall forecast for another three days

KATHMANDU: As monsoon has become active of late, weather for the next three days will likely remain cloudy with chances of rainfall across the country, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.
The division further states that monsoon is near the low-pressure line in Tarai belt, which could consequently cause rainfall across the country until Monday.
Rain was witnessed in some parts throughout the country today and it could continue in more places.
According to a bulletin released by the Division, some areas of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province along with fewer places of Sudurpaschim and Karnali Provinces would receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.
Similar forecast for Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and fewer areas of Province 2 and Province 5 has been made for Sunday. On Monday, heavy rainfall is expected in few places of Province 1 and Province 2, and fewer places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Province 5.
According to the Division, the minimum temperature of Kathmandu today is 21 degrees Celsius and maximum is 27 degrees Celsius.
Lowest temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Jumla today while highest of 33.5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Dipayal of Doti district.
