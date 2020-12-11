Morang’s murdered principal cremated

Himalayan News Service

DHARAN, DECEMBER 10

Rajendra Kumar Shrestha, a school principal in Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang, who was murdered by cadres of the Netra Bikram Chanda-led outfit, was cremated on the banks of the Nunshari River of Miklajung today.

Following post-mortem at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, his kin received his body yesterday.

NCP (NCP) central member Guru Prasad Baral, Federal Parliament member Ghanashyam Khatiwada from Morang Constituency-1 and Provincial Assembly members Kul Prasad Samba Limbu, Upendra Ghimire and Miklajung Rural Municipality Chair Devi Prasad Acharya attended the cremation today.

NCP (NCP) central member Baral and others sought stern action against the murderers.

Demanding the slain teacher be declared a martyr, PA member Limbu appealed to the banned outfit to stop its violent activities. “A revolution or whatever can’t succeed just by murdering teachers, so I hereby urge the Biplav group to stop its violence and murder,” he said.

The victim family also sought stern action against the murderers. The principal was kidnapped from home on early Tuesday before being killed in a forest near home.

The Biplav group, putting out a press statement on Tuesday, claimed that they had to ‘take action’ against the principal after he was found to be spying and informing security agencies about its activities and helping police arrest its cadres and leaders.

Various teachers’ organisations, political parties and rights organisations also issued statements condemning the murder and seeking stern action against the murderers.

