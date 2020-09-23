More and more security personnel contract coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 22

More and more security personnel deployed for COVID pandemic control, crime investigation, and for maintaining law and order in Saptari are contracting coronavirus.

Virus infection has increased even among Nepali Army personnel deployed for burial of people dying due to COVID-19.

Sixty-seven police personnel, including DSP and SP of Saptari District Police Office, two Armed Police Force personnel, and 37 police personnel from Province Police Training Centre, Rajbiraj, have tested positive for COV- ID-19 so far. Nine NA personnel from Bhimdal Gan too have tested positive for the virus. The district has recorded 1,206 COVID cases till date. Of them, 115 are security personnel.

With the escalation of the COVID cases, Saptari District Police Office has stopped press meets, gatherings, and group meetings.

Police officials say that COV- ID cases have increased among security personnel as they have to manage traffic, maintain law and order, manage quarantine and investigate crimes.

