Murder accused made public

JHAPA, OCTOBER 15
Police have made public a person in connection with the murder of Abhishek Chaudhary of Ekanta Tole in Kankai Municipality, Jhapa.
Rabin Rajbanshi, 22, of Kankai Municipality was paraded by Jhapa District Police Office at a press conference at Anarmani Area Police Office today.
Twenty-two year-old Chaudhary’s body, with wounds from attack with a sharp weapon, was found in Ekanta Tole in Kankai Municipality yesterday morning.
“We started our investigation the same day the body was found and arrested Rajbanshi,” informed Jhapa DPO Chief SP Krishna Koirala, adding that both Chaudhary and Rajbanshi were friends and likely drug addicts.
Police, citing their investigation, revealed that Rabin had attacked Abhishek with an axe after he felt humiliated when Abhishek sent him to buy marijuana but didn’t allow him to smoke it.
Police had arrested Rabin from Tribeni Tole of Kankai at about 9:45 last night.
A version of this article appears in print on October 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
