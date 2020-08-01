Muslims across country observe Bakra-Eid festival today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Bakra-Eid or Eid al-Adha, the second biggest festival of the Muslim community, is being observed across the country today.

The four-day festival is observed from the 70th day of Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadan.

Eid al-Adha, also known as ‘The Feast of Sacrifice’ marks the time of the Hajj or pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The dates vary each year as it depends on the sighting of the moon. Although Bakra-Eid celebration began all over the world on July 31 this year, the festival started in Nepal and India only from today since the moon was not sighted last night.

On this day, Muslims visit the nearest mosque after a morning bath and attend a mass prayer to read the Namaz. They exchange greetings by hugging one another.

People have been urged to celebrate the festival by maintaining social and physical distance in the wake due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muslim Commission has issued a statement urging all to stay home to celebrate the festival.

