Muslims across country observe Bakra-Eid festival today

KATHMANDU: Bakra-Eid or Eid al-Adha, the second biggest festival of the Muslim community, is being observed across the country today.
The four-day festival is observed from the 70th day of Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadan.
Eid al-Adha, also known as ‘The Feast of Sacrifice’ marks the time of the Hajj or pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The dates vary each year as it depends on the sighting of the moon. Although Bakra-Eid celebration began all over the world on July 31 this year, the festival started in Nepal and India only from today since the moon was not sighted last night.
On this day, Muslims visit the nearest mosque after a morning bath and attend a mass prayer to read the Namaz. They exchange greetings by hugging one another.
People have been urged to celebrate the festival by maintaining social and physical distance in the wake due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Muslim Commission has issued a statement urging all to stay home to celebrate the festival.
MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Matthew Wade expects India's pacemen to make use of the short ball when they tour Down Under but says none will be as effective as New Zealand's Neil Wagner with the bouncer. Wade was left battered and bruised after short-pitched assaults by Wagner when New Zealan Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident. Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed h Read More...
BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway. Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police have arrested demonstrators that had gathered near the Prime Minister's residence under the #EnoughIsEnough banner, demanding that the government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam. Iih and Bam had ended their 12 days long fast-unto-d Read More...
PATNA: Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India's densely populated Bihar state and affected nearly 4 million people by Friday, exacerbating the risk of the coronavirus and stymieing its response to the pandemic. The floods have killed at least 24 people in the state, where heavy rain has Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three new covid related deaths were recorded in Parsa district on Thursday alone. Two of them breathed their last at Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj while one died in his own home. According to the Gandak hospital, a 56-year-old Indian national who was Chief Executive Officer (C Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital died on Friday morning. The elderly patient from Thasikhel in Lalitpur died at around 9:00 am today, according to Director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma. The patient h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gold price has made a new record as it climbed to a fresh Rs 99,300 per tola on Friday. Data from the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association showed an increase of Rs 300 in gold price today, compared to that of Thursday's Rs 99,000 per tola. On the other hand, the Read More...