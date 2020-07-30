Nationwide COVID-19 count stands at 19,547 with 274 new cases detected on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 274 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 19,547.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,304 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 364,648 PCR tests have been carried out in total.

Among the new cases, 45 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 227 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,248.

As of today, there are 5,227 active cases of infection across the country, while 13,201 people are under quarantine.

At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,273 with 210 new recorded cases.

