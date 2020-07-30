Three COVID-19 fatalities reported today taking Nepal’s death-toll to 52

KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday.
A 45-year-old male of Sunbarshi Municipality-8 in Morang district passed away yesterday. The person, who frequently travelled to India and back, had symptoms including fever and difficulties in breathing. He had been referred to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan from Biratnagar-based COVID-19 Hospital, on Wednesday.
His swab sample was collected and sent to the provincial laboratory of Province 1, which came out positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday itself. He died while receiving treatment on a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit of the Dharan-based health facility at 4:45 pm on Wednesday.
Likewise, a 70-year-old man from Birgunj Metropolitan City-7 of Parsa district also breathed his last on Wednesday. A heart patient and a diabetic, he was receiving treatment for pneumonia at a private health facility in Birgunj. He was shifted to Narayani Hospital on July 23 and was being treated there. However he succumbed to the infection at 11:00 am on Wednesday, said the Ministry.
The third fatality has also been reported from Parsa district. A 68-year-old male, resident of Birgunj Metropolis-5, passed away on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22. A patient of kidney-related ailment, he had visited various private hospitals seeking treatment for diarrhoea before visiting Narayani Hospital on Tuesday. He was referred to National Medical College from there for intensive care treatment. During the course of treatment there, he succumbed to the respiratory infection.
With this, the total death toll in Nepal from the coronavirus contagion has reached 52.
READ ALSO: Nationwide COVID-19 count stands at 19,547 with 274 new cases detected on Thursday
