NC-aligned bodies padlock BPKIHS VC’s office

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DHARAN, AUGUST 11

Nepali Congress-aligned Nepal Tarun Dal and Nepal Student Union have padlocked the office of the vice-chancellor of BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences.

Putting forward a number of demands, including that the senate meeting due for August 14 be postponed, the two organisations padlocked the office of Vice-chancellor Gyanendra Giri today.

“At a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is the height of irresponsibility on the part of high ranking officials to go to the capital to attend a meeting or for some other works rather than paying attention to the treatment of infected persons,” observed Tarun Dal Dharan Sub-metropolis Committee President Himal Shrestha.

“As this is no time to attend a meeting, they should postpone the senate meeting and focus on bringing the COVID-19 hospital, which was inaugurated about four months ago into operation,” he added.

Besides, the agitators have demanded that COVID-19 patients staying in home isolation be treated by keeping them in the hospital isolation and a 25-bed isolation ward should be set up exclusively for Dharan residents.

Their other demands include managing the outpatient department of the hospital and expanding dialysis and ICU services.

They have warned that the VC office would remain padlocked until their demands are met.

Earlier, Dharan Mayor Tilak Rai also had urged in writing to postpone the senate meeting citing the present health crisis.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook