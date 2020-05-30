NC decides to vote in favour of constitution amendment bill

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Major opposition party in the parliament, Nepali Congress has officially decided to vote in favour of Constitution amendment.

A meeting of the Central Working Committee of the party held at the party headquarters in Sanepa took a decision to this effect.

संस्थागत निर्णय ; कांग्रेसको ऎतिहासिक परम्परा ! * ७ सालको क्रान्ति ; केन्द्रीय समितिबाट l

* समाजवादको नीति ; ०१२ को महाधिवेशनबाट l

* ०४६ को जनान्दोलन ; ०४६ माघ ५-७ को चाक्सिवारि सम्मेलनबाट l

* गणतन्त्र ; महासमिति बैठकबाट l

* नक्सा बारे संशोधन प्रस्ताव ; केन्द्रीय समितिबाट l — Bishwa Prakash शर्मा (@bishwaprakash77) May 30, 2020

The NC had recently made its position clear about voting in favour of constitution amendment proposal registered in the federal parliament.

The party on May 28 had put forth it’s official view that it will be standing for amendment of the constitution to incorporate new political map of Nepal in the coat-of-arms.

An amendment of Schedule 3 of the Constitution is required as a step forward in this matter. The issuance of a new political map of Nepal incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani calls for the image of the map on the coat-of-arms to be corrected.

