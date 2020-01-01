NC for early clearance of dues

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The main opposition Nepali Congress on Tuesday highlighted injustice meted out to sugarcane farmers.

“The denial of payment to sugarcane farmers by sugar mill operators for long adds to their suffering. It is unfortunate that poor farmers don’t get what is due to them despite agreements inked with sugar mill operators in the presence of government authorities,” read a press release issued by the NC.

The party added that it was shameful on the part of the government to remain a mute spectator to the suffering and undignified treatment of farmers.

It demanded that the government address the concerns of farmers.

A version of this article appears in print on December 31, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

