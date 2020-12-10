NC leader Koirala rules out possibility of general convention in Falgun

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has ruled out the possibility of holding the General Convention in the month of Falgun.
He further said that the Convention won’t be held on stipulated time owing to the lack of time to distribute party active memberships.
“Holding the Convention in the second or third week of April, 2021 would be ideal as there would be ample time to complete all the remaining works,’ Koirala informed.
“Party active members from districts should reach the center by mid-December. Claim and defend the nomination takes place, which needs time,” Koirala said adding that the discussions with responsible party leaders were underway to finalise candidacy for the Convention.”
“Party cadres wish for me being the president. Discussions to this effect with senior leaders including Ram Chandra Paudel, Prakash Man Singh, Shekhar Koirala and Sujata Koirala among others have not taken place,” he said.
In another context, leader Koirala said the NC would not join the incumbent government in view of present situation, reasoning that party would bear a big loss if it does so.
