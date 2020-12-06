‘NC leader Paudel’s move violates charter’

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, DECEMBER 5

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders have accused senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel of violating the constitution.

Referring to the controversial inauguration of a bridge by the NC leader in Tanahun a few days ago, NCP (NCP) leaders, including MP Krishna Kumar Shrestha, argued that Paudel’s act of marching to a prohibited zone with a huge crowd of supporters was clearly a breach of the constitution.

Ruling party members in the Parliament Krishna Kumar Shrestha and Kedar Sigdel, National Assembly members Kalila Khan and Bhagawati Neupane and Gandaki Province Assembly members Ram Bahadur Gurung and Asha Koirala jointly issued a press statement today, describing Wednesday’s bridge inauguration episode by Paudel at the prohibited zone as anti-constitution.

“He (Paudel) didn’t inform the administration or the people’s representatives and went to inaugurate the bridge, which is unfortunate,” the leaders told a press conference in Damauli today.

Paudel had inaugurated a bridge linking wards 1, 10 and 11 of Byas Municipality on Wednesday.

His attempt to do it the previous day had led to his arrest. The administration had arrested him for ‘violating prohibitory zone order’ while trying to inaugurate the bridge.

At the conference today, MP Shrestha also denied his involvement in getting the NC leader arrested.

“Some people have accused me of getting him (Paudel) arrested by using my connection with the home ministry. It is not true,” Shrestha said.

Similarly, MP Sigdel warned such acts driven by the wish to take sole credit for development work wouldn’t be acceptable.

