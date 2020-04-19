NC leader Ram Chandra Paudel donates Rs 125,000 to relief fund

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel donated Rs 125,000 to the relief fund established by Tanahun branch of the party.

NC leader Paudel donated the amount to provide relief materiels including food to those who could not put food on their tables because of the restriction measures that came with the nationwide lockdown, informed Chirinjivi Adhikari, personal secretary of leader Paudel.

Earlier, Paudel had provided a two-storey building to be used as quarantine facility at Amarapuri in Byas Municipality-2 in the district.

According to NC Tanahun, funds for relief will be collected from NC leaders and cadres.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook