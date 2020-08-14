KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today formed a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to resolve the intra-party dispute.
NCP co-chairs, PM KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had not spoken with each other for more than a week, decided to form the six-member strong task force to be headed by General Secretary Bishnu Paudel.
The decision was during a meeting held at PM’s residence in Baluwater this afternoon.
The task force comprises of leaders Janardan Sharma, Shanker Pokharel, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Pampha Bhusal, along with Paudel. The newly formed team has been asked to draft the framework of an agreement to resolve the ongoing impasse, it has been learnt.
The two factions were firm on their stands during earlier meetings before resuming talks. Oli and Dahal had met in Baluwatar on Thursday after a nine-day hiatus, seeking to break the stalemate in the party.
PM Oli, in a television interview on Thursday, was heard saying that the current impasse seen in the party would end in five days.
