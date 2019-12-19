NCP, RJP-N to support each other in NA polls

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 18

The ruling Nepal Communist Party and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal have forged a two-point agreement whereby the two will support each other in Province-2 in the upcoming National Assembly elections slated for January 23.

As per the agreement reached at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar this evening, the two parties will have two seats each among the total of four to be elected from the province.

The NCP will support RJP- N’s candidates under two categories — other men and disabled people or minority.

Similarly, the RJP-N will support the NCP’s candidates under women and Dalit men categories, according to the agreement signed by NCP Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and RJP-N Presidium Coordinator Rajendra Mahato.

Other leaders present in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, NCP General Secretary Bishnu Paudel, NCP Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Subas Nembang, and RJP-N Presidium members Mahantha Thakur, Mahendra Yadav, Raj Kishore Yadav and Sharat Singh Bhandari.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook