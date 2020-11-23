NCP will stay intact, says Rawal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 22

Ruling Nepal Communist Party Sudurpaschim Province Incharge Bhim Rawal today said that the rift seen between the two party chairs would not lead to a split in the party.

Speaking at a press meet held by Press Organisation, Kailali, in Dhangadi, Rawal said, “The NCP is not a clay pot that can be broken when someone kicks it. There should be ideological differences for the party to split.”

Rawal urged the party leadership to abide by the party’s system and procedure to keep the party vibrant and dynamic.

On Prime Minister KP Oli’s remark that leadership should be handed over to the young generation, Rawal opined that it was only Oli’s sweet talk to lure some youth leaders into his fold.

On a different note, Rawal argued that the performance of the provincial government and local governments was not satisfactory. He expressed dissatisfaction with the non-implementation of the party decision to reshuffle the province government.

“Since the party has decided to reshuffle the province government, the decision has to be executed at the earliest,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook